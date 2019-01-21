Dinwiddie man dies after running off road, striking tree

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash with fatality out of Dinwiddie County.
Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at Halifax Road (Route 604) and Route 605 at approximately 12:21 p.m.
The trooper’s investigation reveals that 45-year-old Bernard E. Harper, of Dinwiddie, was driving a 2010 GMC Acadia on Route 604. Harper was traveling northbound when he ran off the road right, came back onto the roadway striking a mailbox and covert, then rolling the vehicle and striking a tree.
Harper was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
