VSU Men’s Basketball tops VUU 88-73 in Freedom Classic

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State University defeated Virginia Union University 73-88 during Saturday’s men’s basketball game.
The 24th annual Freedom Classic Festival is one of the most highly anticipated events in the area. The event showcases the rivalry between Virginia Union University and Virginia State University men’s and women’s basketball teams, while at the same time, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
VUU’s Terrell Leach scored a team-high of 24 points during the game, while the Trojan’s Jalen Jackson score a team-high of 22 points.
“Virginia State is a very disciplined basketball team. They ran their game plan tonight, rebounded the basketball, and came down and hit shots. They really spread it around, with four guys in double-figures. It was just a tough night all around for us. We’ve got to be tough defensively every night in order for us to be good,” VUU Head Coach Jay Butler said.
VUU is now 9-8 overall and VSU is 15-3 overall.
VUU’s Lady Panthers defeated Virginia State 73-49 during their Freedom Classic game.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.