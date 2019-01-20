Total lunar eclipse visible Sunday night in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The clouds should clear out in time in Central Virginia to see the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night, which is also being called the “super blood wolf moon.”
A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, which prevents sunlight from illuminating the surface of the moon at night.
Sunday night’s lunar eclipse will be the last total lunar eclipse until 2021.
In the Eastern Time Zone, the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night will begin at 11:41 p.m. and last for more than 1 hour until 12:43 a.m.
Some people are referring to this moon as the “Super Blood Wolf Moon”, which is a combination of three different factors all aligning on the same night.
1. The moon will be at the closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, which makes it a “super” moon.
2. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon takes on a reddish hue, hence the “blood” part of the name.
3. The full moon in the month of January is referred to as the “Wolf Moon”.
When you put those three factors together, you get the “Super Blood Wolf Moon”.
It promises to be a sight you won’t want to miss - but you will want to dress warmly with bitterly cold temperatures for Sunday night into Monday morning.
Low temperatures will drop near 15 on Sunday night with wind chills, the feels like temperature, approaching near 0.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.