3 state trooper vehicles hit by suspect during police chase

PRINCE GEORGE, COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Three Virginia State Trooper vehicles were hit by a suspect during a police chase that ended in Prince George County.
Around 7:51 a.m. on Sunday, a state trooper tried to pull over a 27-year-old Hopewell man driving a 2006 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle, who failed to stop at stop signs and traffic signals on Maury Street in Richmond.
Police tried to get the man to pull over on southbound I-95 at Maury Street. When the man refused to stop, the pursuit was initiated.
The trooper followed him into Chesterfield County on I-95 south where two Chesterfield troopers took over the chase.
Around 8:10 a.m., the man lost control of his motorcycle, ran off the road and wrecked in Prince George County on I-95 south at mile marker 38.4.
The man was then arrested without further incident.
During the pursuit, three trooper vehicles were struck by the motorcycle during the pursuit and have minor damage.
No one was injured.
The suspect was taken to Riverside Regional Jail and is waiting to see the Magistrate.
Police are investigating.
