Richmond police seek man who robbed business with firearm

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who robbed a business with a firearm.
Police were called to Metro PCS in the 2600 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
The man showed a firearm, demanded money and then left the location.
He was last seen wearing a gray and black camouflage zip-up jacket, dark pants with red shorts underneath and tan shoes.
Anyone with information can call Detective J. Pritchard at (804) 646-8158 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
