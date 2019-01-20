Man who hit 3 state trooper vehicles during police chase identified

Rodriguez-Arteaga has been charged with the following out of Richmond City: felony eluding, felony hit and run, passing when overtaking vehicles, failure to yield right of way before entering highway and failure to display license plate. He has been charged with felony eluding out of Chesterfield County. He has been charged with the following out of Prince George County: Possession of marijuana, following too close resulting in an accident, driving revoked, operating without insurance, no state inspection and defective brakes.