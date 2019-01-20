Man who hit 3 state trooper vehicles during police chase identified

PRINCE GEORGE, COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Three Virginia State Trooper vehicles were hit by a suspect during a police chase that ended in Prince George County.
The suspect has been identified as Richard Charles Rodriguez-Arteaga, 28, of Hopewell.
Around 7:51 a.m. on Sunday, a state trooper tried to pull over Rodriguez-Arteaga, who was driving a 2006 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle. He failed to stop at stop signs and traffic signals on Maury Street in Richmond.
Police tried to get Rodriguez-Arteaga to pull over on southbound I-95 at Maury Street. When he refused to stop, the pursuit was initiated.
The trooper followed him into Chesterfield County on I-95 south where two Chesterfield troopers took over the chase.
Around 8:10 a.m., he lost control of his motorcycle, ran off the road and wrecked in Prince George County on I-95 south at mile marker 38.4.
Rodriguez-Arteaga was then arrested without further incident.
During the pursuit, three trooper vehicles were struck by the motorcycle during the pursuit and have minor damage.
No one was injured.
Rodriguez-Arteaga was taken to Riverside Regional Jail and is waiting to see the Magistrate.
Rodriguez-Arteaga has been charged with the following out of Richmond City: felony eluding, felony hit and run, passing when overtaking vehicles, failure to yield right of way before entering highway and failure to display license plate. He has been charged with felony eluding out of Chesterfield County. He has been charged with the following out of Prince George County: Possession of marijuana, following too close resulting in an accident, driving revoked, operating without insurance, no state inspection and defective brakes.
He was also wanted out of Chesterfield County for failure to appear.
Police are investigating.
