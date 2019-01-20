Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - You better bundle up good because it’s gonna be cold tonight and tomorrow! Hopefully, you can just stay inside wrapped up in a nice, warm blanket!
A Virginia Marine veteran and his military dog have finally been reunited! The Marine Corps got priority of K9 Dini when Chad Migkins left Japan, and left Migkins wondering if he would ever see his partner again. But thanks to Mission K9, he won’t have to wonder anymore. Thank you both for your service!
The store is living up to its namesake for people that find themselves out of work due to the government shutdown. Goodwill is offering temporary work positions for those furloughed during the government shutdown.
NBC12 and CW Richmond are teaming up with Mexico Restaurant during the government shutdown to help furloughed federal workers. On Wednesday, Jan. 23, the restaurant will provide free meals to any federal employee who is currently furloughed. Customers must provide proof with their federal ID. You can find more details and a list of locations, HERE.
Organ donation offers continue to pour in after William “Woody” Johnson’s urgent plea, for a kidney. Around 40 calls have come into VCU’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center from people who are willing to get tested to see if they are a potential donor. It’s heartwarming to see so many people willing to offer the gift of life!
Not even a month into the new year, and it has already gone to the dogs. Three dogs from Level Up Dog Sports in Mechanicsville have been invited to compete in this year’s Westminster Dog Show!
A 5-year-old girl in Mississippi had a wonderful surprise at school this past week. Her mother was deployed to Kuwait for six months and returned home, trading in her Army fatigues for the school mascot’s uniform. It’s a wonderful moment you just have to see for yourself!
