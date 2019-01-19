What you need to do to prepare for the freezing weekend temperatures

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s important to be prepared when temperatures start to drop this weekend.
“Most kitchen sinks are on exterior walls so the main thing you want to do is open up the cabinet doors, put your hands in there,” Dana Davis of Anytime Plumbing said.
Why would you want to feel for air under your sink?
“That’s letting you know that there’s air coming in which will create a windchill so it might be 30 degrees outside but it might be 20 degrees from the drat that’s coming in,” Davis said.
Davis explains what you should do if the pipes burst.
The main thing is to make sure you know how to shut the water off.
“You go to cut the water off, you will still have water in the lines, it’s called residual. You always want to open up a hose bib on the outside because that’s the lowest point,” Davis said.
Also, make sure your crawl space vents are closed and insulated.
“You want to go inside of here and shut your door behind you if you see any daylight then you know those spots have to be insulated,” Davis said.
From inside your home to your car.
Billy Allen of Allen Tire said there are three big things to have checked now to get ready.
Check your cars air pressure, antifreeze and battery.
“When you come out Monday morning turn your headlights on for 15-30 seconds. That will actually get your battery to warm up and be a little stronger to start the car,” Allen said.
Also, don’t forget to turn your windshield wipers off when you turn off your car in the rain.
“You want to turn those wipers off and when you start your car Monday morning and it’s 15 degrees outside and those wipers are on, it’s going to break something,” Allen said.
Letting your car warm up for a few minutes is crucial.
“Even just two-three minutes warming up your car would make all the difference in the world,” Allen said.
