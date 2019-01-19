R&B singer says pet stolen from Las Vegas home, taken to Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A former Death Row Records recording artist is sitting down with NBC12 about an issue that can happen to anyone - what to do if your pet is stolen by someone you loved.
Singer Danny Boy is known for a hit song performed with deceased rapper Tupac Shakur. The singer says his 5-year-old dog, Foxy, was taken from his home in Las Vegas and is now believed to be in the Richmond area.
He says vet records show he’s the owner of the Pomeranian which has a very distinct look. His hair is cut to make him look like a lion. Now a police report has been filed and the crooner just wants what he says is his.
“My fur baby is what I call him. Foxy is like my emotional support. My first son. My friend,” Danny Boy Steward said.
He says his pet was stolen by someone he was close with, taken from his Las Vegas home in a car all the way to the Richmond area, where Danny Boy’s friend is from.
Now the singer is worried if Foxy is in safe hands or will somehow end up wandering the streets alone.
“People have already seen him at the mall in Virginia, seen him on the west side and in Henrico County as well,” Steward added.
It’s been more than a week.
“We have domestic disputes often that we see where a significant other brings in the family pet, surrenders it to the shelter to get back to the person they’re trying to get at. And then the other person comes in and is like ‘That’s my dog’,” said Christie Chipps-Peters of Richmond Animal Care and Control.
When an animal shelter finds someone’s pet, there’s one easy way to get it back home.
“Microchip your pet in your name. It is the easiest and fastest way for us to define ownership. We’ve had many stories where a pet is returned to its rightful owner years and years later because the pet had a microchip,” Chipps-Peters added.
Danny Boy says since Foxy has a chip, he’s holding on to hope you can help get him to a shelter right away.
“Please, please, please. I don’t want to go through these problems of pressing charges or all of these things. Just return my dog to me,” the singer said.
Another benefit of having a chip, shelters in Virginia can hold your pet up to five days longer compared to animals that come in with no type of identification.
Richmond Animal Care and Control says if you see Foxy you can call them and they can help re-unite him with his owner. They can be reached at 804-646-5573.
