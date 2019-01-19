Police identify man killed during altercation in Henrico County

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - An altercation between two men left one dead and one in the hospital.
Henrico police responded to the 600 block of North Laburnum Avenue for a reported shooting at approximately 5:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located two adult males, one was deceased at the scene while the other was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for the treatmeny of his non-life-threatening injury.
Police have identified the victim as Sylvester Brown Jr., age 29, of Henrico.
An investigation revealed there was an altercation between the two victims. Police are not searching for any additional suspects at this time.
