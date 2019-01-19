Missing Campbell County woman found safely

Jessica Faith Williams, 28, of Campbell County, was last seen on Jan. 12, 2019. (Source: Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Tamia Mallory | January 19, 2019 at 4:47 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 10:47 AM

CAMPBELL, VA (WWBT) - A missing woman from Campbell County has been safely located.

Jessica Faith Williams, 28, was last seen on Jan. 12, 2019.

She has green eyes and brown hair. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds and has two tattoos: an arrow on her calf and ‘Jessica’ on her lower back.

Williams suffers from seizures and currently takes three medications that she did not have for over a week.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for helping locate her.

