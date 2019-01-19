Deputies searching for missing Campbell County woman

CAMPBELL, VA (WWBT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Jessica Faith Williams, 28, of Campbell County, was last seen on Jan. 12, 2019.
She has green eyes and brown hair. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds and has two tattoos: an arrow on her calf and ‘Jessica’ on her lower back.
Williams suffers from seizures and currently takes three medications that she has not had for over a week.
Anyone with any information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.
