1 dead, 1 injured after altercation in Henrico County
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 18, 2019 at 9:43 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 9:43 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - An altercation between two men left one dead and one in the hospital.

Henrico police responded to the 600 block of North Laburnum Avenue for a reported shooting at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males, one was deceased at the scene while the other was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for the treatmeny of his non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation revealed there was an altercation between the two victims. Police are not searching for any additional suspects at this time.

