1 dead, 1 injured after altercation in Henrico County

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - An altercation between two men left one dead and one in the hospital.
Henrico police responded to the 600 block of North Laburnum Avenue for a reported shooting at approximately 5:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located two adult males, one was deceased at the scene while the other was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for the treatmeny of his non-life-threatening injury.
An investigation revealed there was an altercation between the two victims. Police are not searching for any additional suspects at this time.
