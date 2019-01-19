Chesterfield police seeking abduction suspect

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a female victim on Saturday afternoon.
Police say the victim was helping a male suspect at a business office located in the 9100 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 2 p.m.
The suspect grabbed the victim while brandishing a handgun, bound her wrists and ankles and covered her mouth. The suspect left the victim at the business but took off with a grey 2018 Nissan Versa with Virginia license UUX-2907.
The suspect is described as a white male, between 30-40 years of age, 6 feet tall, with dark hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you spot the vehicle, contact 911 immediately. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
