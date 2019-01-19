Capitol Police add 6-seat electric vehicle to fleet

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Division of Capitol Police has a new addition to their vehicle fleet.
The department purchased a six-seat electric vehicle using grant fund from the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to a release, the vehicle is “licensed for use on city streets and capable of traveling 25 mph, weighs nearly 1,700 pounds and is equipped with front-wheel-drive and power steering. It has removable doors, adjustable seats and a large rear storage area, enabling it to be used for transporting officers or supplies such as bicycles, food or water.”
Officials said the plan is to use the vehicle to help support large events at Capitol Square and other state locations.
Capitol police said the electric vehicle will cost less to operate than a traditional police vehicle and have less of an impact on the environment.
“Especially important is that in good weather our officers can operate the GEM without its doors,” Pike said, “bringing them closer to the public we serve,” Capitol Police Chief Col. Anthony S. “Steve” Pike said.
