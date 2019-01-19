Big League Chew to feature female on pouch for first time

“Big League Chew is bubble gum fun for everyone, which is why we are so excited to introduce our newest character to the world,” said Rob Nelson, inventor of Big League Chew. “We often draw inspiration for future products from our dedicated fans and customers. Whether it is fun alternative name suggestions for our bubble gum flavors or new characters to feature, we hear you and we appreciate you. This new pouch is inspired by the girls who play hard and dream big. Welcome to the Big League Chew family.”