Big Kitchen in Scott’s Addition is now open

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Big Kitchen is looking to change the restaurant game by allowing people to order online and pick up restaurant-quality food through a drive-thru garage.
“It’s mainly an online business, prepared foods to go," said Co-owner Susan Davenport.
The new restaurant aims to make your life easier in your own kitchen by offering prepared meals to-go.
“You get online and order what you want from our food that is made from scratch daily from our kitchen and you come pick it up at your scheduled time,” said Davenport.
The service allows you to gain an hour or two of time that you would have lost if you were cooking dinner.
“Who’s got time to cook? These days we all have kids, we all have families," said Co-owner John Haggai. “You’re not preparing anything, you’re taking the lid off and you’re eating in 15 minutes.”
The restaurant, formally a diesel engine repair shop, wants people to forget about the hassle of waiting in line for their food or having to even step foot outside of their cars to come inside of a restaurant.
“When you come to pick up your food, your order is ready in a cooler and we’ll hand it to you. It comes in a really convenient composable package and you take it home and its heat and eat and take and bake," said Haggai.
The menu offers a variety of items ranging from ribs, pizzas, salads, seafood and smoked meats like chicken and barbecue. The restaurant gives you restaurant quality food at home, without having to break a sweat in your own kitchen.
“They’re not smoking brisket, they’re not making wood fired pizzas which we offer here frozen, so I think some of it is just unique and it’s something that is a little harder to make at home,” said Davenport.
