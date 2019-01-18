State shutdown specials for furloughed workers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There are many specials available across Central Virginia for furloughed federal government workers. Assistance programs are available nation-wide as well.
Food and drink specials:
- Idle Hands Bread Company - Come in and show a $0 pay stub or proof of being affected and receive a loaf of bread.
- Padow’s on Main Street - Offering 40% off lunch.
- Stir Crazy Cafe - Free 12 oz. coffee or tea to those affected by the shutdown.
- FeedMore - A food distribution will be held on Friday, Jan. 18 for those affected by the shutdown. The distribution will take place in the parking lot of Building II at 1601 Rhoadmiller Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Great Harvest Bread Company - Offering a free loaf of broad to those affected.
- The Church of the Holy Comforter Food Pantry - Open to people with zip codes 23220, 23221, 23226, 23227, 23228, 23229 and 23230. No proof of need is required, but proof of address is required. The pantry is open the first and third Tuesday of each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the first and third Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Pay It Furloughed - Free local craft brews for federal employees impacted by the shutdown.
- First Colony Winery - Special discounts available to federal employees and contractors with government ID.
- Sweet Creations Bakery - One free cupcake offered to furloughed government employees on Friday, Jan. 18 and Saturday, Jan. 19. Special birthday cake pricing available to furloughed employees with a birthday this month or children with birthdays this month. Federal ID is required.
Family and pets:
- Smitty’s Cat Shelter - Providing families with cats with food and litter. Government ID required.
- DogTown Lounge - Offering free pet food and snacks at farmer’s markets. The Great Big Greenhouse and Nursery on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and The Farmer’s Market at St. Stephen’s from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Wolves in Wool - York County salon offering free haircuts for federal workers.
Things to do:
- Nimbus Massage - Special rates available for furloughed employees. Book any massage or private yoga session with the code 2019BREAK for $25 off. Sign up for any yoga class with the code YOGOV for 50% off.
- Valentine Museum - Admission fee waived for federal employees impacted by the shutdown.
- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig - Offering reduced rate legal services.
- Designsbybritt Photography - Complimentary mini portrait or headshot session including five high-res image files available for government workers affected. Email designsbybritt@live.com or call 804-510-6350 with the code WESTICKTOGETHER.
- Tame Your Tiger Brain Training - Offering discount of 50% for at-home programs to those impacted by the shutdown through the end of February. Call 804-993-4030 or email info@tigertamers.club for more info.
National brand deals:
- Discover - Offering federal workers with Discover Bank cards or loans special assistance such as skipping a payment or having charges reversed. Call 800-347-2683 to request assistance.
- Wells Fargo - Says they will work with those whose income is disrupted as a part of the shutdown. Call 1-800-TO-WELLS for assistance.
- Bank of America - Personalized financial assistance offered through the Client Assistance Program. Call 844-219-0690 for assistance.
- Capital One Bank - Call or visit locations in your area for assistance.
- ATT - Flexible payment options available to customers affected by the shutdown.
- Verizon - Flexible payment options available to those affected by the shutdown. The Promise to Pay program allows customers to set a future date for payment. You can sign up using the Verizon app or by calling 1-866-266-1445.
Job opportunities:
- Stafford County Public Schools - Offering furloughed workers opportunities for substitute teaching. SCPS is hosting a pop-up substitute workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at 31 Stafford Avenue in Stafford. Visit the Stafford Schools website for more information.
