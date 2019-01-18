Richmond police investigating Creighton Court shooting

Richmond police investigating Creighton Court shooting
Richmond police responded to the 3300 block of Bunche Place at approximately 9:54 p.m. for report of a person shot. (Source: Gray Television)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 17, 2019 at 10:43 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 10:43 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred tonight in Creighton Court.

Richmond police responded to the 3300 block of Bunche Place at approximately 9:54 p.m. for report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who had been shot at least once.

He was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.