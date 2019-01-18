Raising minimum age for tobacco, vape products stirs debate

“We agree that the current trends in underage e-vapor use must be promptly addressed. While tobacco use among persons under 18 is at historic lows, underage e-vapor use has increased alarmingly and FDA has characterized this trend as an epidemic. Tobacco harm reduction for adults cannot succeed without effective measures to reduce underage use of all tobacco products. The best approach to achieving this goal is simple: raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products to 21. We fully support the Virginia legislature acting now to raise the minimum age. Taking this important step will address the main way underage youth gain access to tobacco products today – from friends who are of legal age.”