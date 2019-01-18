Not checking 401k statements? You probably should

(WWBT/WXIX) - If you tend to stash your 401k statements in a file without reading them, you might want to change that.
Only about 40 percent of people look at them, but it’s worth checking those statements because they can be a valuable tool for detecting fraud.
Checking your 401k account online is also a good idea, but beware of emails coming from what looks like your account provider. Thieves target retirement accounts because they tend to have large balances and have become a frequent target for phishing schemes.
