News to know for Jan. 18: Shutdown continues, but relief is available; big chill on the way

A Richmond police officer uses his personal experience with domestic violence to help others struggling with their own pain. De’Dongio Randall was born while his mother was in a coma. Randall’s father shot her and she gave birth to him before she died. Randall first met his father in prison 25 years later. He first learned of his situation when he was 10 years old and watched a news clip on a VHS tape and asking his grandmother to explain it to him.