News to know for Jan. 18: Shutdown continues, but relief is available; big chill on the way

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We opened this week with some snow and ice, and we could be opening next week the same way.
A Richmond police officer uses his personal experience with domestic violence to help others struggling with their own pain. De’Dongio Randall was born while his mother was in a coma. Randall’s father shot her and she gave birth to him before she died. Randall first met his father in prison 25 years later. He first learned of his situation when he was 10 years old and watched a news clip on a VHS tape and asking his grandmother to explain it to him.
As the government shutdown continues without a deal in sight, several places in the Richmond area are offering assistance to those affected. Food will be distributed, restaurants are offering freebies and discounts, free pet food is available and banks are offering financial help.
A dispute between President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made a major splash Thursday. Pelosi called on Trump to delay the State of the Union address scheduled for Jan. 29. Trump responded by denying Pelosi a military aircraft to visit troops deployed in Afghanistan. Trump dismissed the trip as a “public relations event” and a Pelosi spokesperson struck back saying Trump and Republican leaders had made similar trips during the government shutdown.
A little rain, maybe a little snow and a lot of cold air headed our way this weekend.
Friday, Jan. 18 – National Thesaurus Day
A little puppy with an incurable condition needs hugs. He’s also been the beach and will soon get to play in the snow.
Go ahead. Make his day.
