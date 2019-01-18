Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting

A car appears to have had its windows shot out Friday.
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 18, 2019 at 11:27 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 12:00 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police responded to a shooting on 4th Street on Friday.

Police said a man was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting is believed to have happened in the 3100 block of Meadowbridge and the victim drove himself about a mile and came to a stop on 4th Street before being taken to the hospital.

A vehicle on the scene appeared to have had a window shot out.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

