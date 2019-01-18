Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police responded to a shooting on 4th Street on Friday.
Police said a man was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the shooting is believed to have happened in the 3100 block of Meadowbridge and the victim drove himself about a mile and came to a stop on 4th Street before being taken to the hospital.
A vehicle on the scene appeared to have had a window shot out.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
