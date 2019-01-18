Lee-Jackson Day still observed in parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Lee-Jackson Day is a legal holiday celebrated in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. ‘Stonewall' Jackson.
However, Virginia cities such as Richmond, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Hampton, Winchester, Fairfax and Charlottesville have decided to not observe the holiday. Blacksburg decided to also stop observing the day in 2017.
The holiday is observed on the Friday that precedes Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
State offices are closed for both holidays.
Celebrations of the holiday include a wreath-laying ceremony, a Civil War themed parade, symposia and a gala ball.
