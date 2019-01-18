1 injured when Amtrak train hits truck in New Kent

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One person suffered minor injuries when the truck they were in was struck by an Amtrak train in New Kent County.
A Woodfin truck hauling a trailer was destroyed by the impact. The front end of the train was damaged and the track will be closed for an extended period due to the train being disabled.
None of the 76 passengers and four crew members on the train were injured. A second vehicle was damaged due to flying debris.
The crash occurred in the 13700 block of Rockahock Road and did not cause the train to derail.
The road where the crash occurred is a private road and does not have a railroad crossing, but does have a stop sign.
Virginia State Police is investigating the incident. Charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.