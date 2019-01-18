Henrico police seeking 2 armed robbery suspects

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects behind a gas station robbery.
Police responded to the gas station, located in the 6700 block of Staples Mill Road, for a commercial robbery at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Thursday.
It was reported that two black males entered the business. The first suspect made demands to the clerk. The other suspect entered soon after, displaying a handgun, while the other suspect continued to make demands and took money from the register.
The suspects fled on foot. The pair was last seen running towards Staples Mill Road, in the direction of Hillard Road.
The suspects were described as black males, in their twenties. One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white pull strings and a white zipper, and black jeans. The other suspect was wearing a black North Face jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt and stonewash jeans.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
