Bill to regulate microchipping employees introduced

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A Central Arkansas lawmaker said this week that his bill to regulate the microchipping of employees will protect the rights of employees, with his bill being the first in the United States to do so.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, filed House Bill 1177 this week at the Capitol. Meeks told the television station while there is no other law in the United States on the topic, the technology is there.
“The idea here is to set the ground rules before the technology comes to our state to protect workers,” Meeks told KARK.
The bill would allow companies to offer the microchips to employees but would not force employees to use them, KARK reported, noting companies would also have to report how they use the data collected from the microchips.
The bill was referred this week to the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee.
