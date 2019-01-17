Affidavit: Pregnant woman hits her head on concrete after pastor strangles her at church

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston pastor was arrested after police say he strangled a pregnant woman who then fell and hit her head at a downtown church.
Authorities charged 35-year-old Rashan Lamar Wilson with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was given a $20,000 surety bond, issued a no contact order for the victim and cannot leave the state.
Court documents state the victim, who is carrying Wilson’s child, is eight weeks pregnant.
The incident started Monday night when Wilson was at his church at Southside Baptist Church on 87 Beaufain St. when the victim went to the church to drop their children off to Wilson, an affidavit states. Once they met, an argument ensued, police said.
“The suspect then lunged toward the victim, put both of his hands around her neck, squeezed tightly until she was unconscious for an indeterminate period of time,” court records state.
Investigators say the victim fell to the concrete and hit her head on the ground, suffering an abrasion to the right side of her forehead, authorities said.
The victim then called 911 and was transported to MUSC where she was treated and released.
Officers also spoke to a witness who said she saw the victim and suspect standing outside of the victim’s car. She said she then saw them walk around the church out of the witness' sight.
The witness told officers that she heard them talking and then “getting loud.”
According to the witness, the victim returned to her car four to five minutes later and appeared “disoriented, leaning, limping, forehead bleeding, sand and leaves in her hair.”
A report states the victim told the witness that Wilson strangled her and she blacked out, and did not remember anything after that.
“The defendant showed extreme indifference to the value of human life and would reasonably cause a person to fear either great bodily injury or death,” read a statement by the Charleston investigative officer.
