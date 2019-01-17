14-year-old shot in Hopewell; police searching for shooter

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for the man who shot a 14-year-old Wednesday night.
Police were called around 7:21 p.m. to the 200 block of South 8th Avenue at the Thomas Rolfe Court Apartments for a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso/arm. The 14-year-old was then taken to Southside Regional Medical Center.
Police said the victim was walking alone on Elm Street when he came across the suspect and was then shot after an exchange of words.
The shooter is described as a black male, between 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3, with a medium build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or CrimeSolvers at (804) 541- 2202.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.