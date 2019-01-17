Woman arrested after stabbing man in verbal altercation

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Stafford deputies arrested a woman on Wednesday night for aggravated malicious wounding in a domestic stabbing incident.
Deputy Aubrecht responded to reports of a stabbing at the 700 block of Widewater road on Wednesday night. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that 34-year-old Jeanette Hearns, of Stafford, had stabbed a male subject following a verbal altercation.
Deputies took Hearns into custody at approximately 10:37 p.m. Deputies found the victim lying on the kitchen floor clutching his left shoulder after performing a sweep of the residence. He also suffered from a bloody nose. The victim told deputies that Hearns stabbed him.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of his injuries.
Hearns was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. She is also charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.