'We will miss him so much:’ Friends remember father of 4 hit, killed on 288

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Friends gathered Wednesday evening to remember a father of four hit and killed along Route 288 by a tractor-trailer.
“I’m gong to miss the fact he was there all the time,” friend Graham Parlow said.
Parlow remembers his dear friend, Derek Dambacher, after he was hit and killed Tuesday morning.
State police say the 53-year-old was struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 288 when he stepped out into a travel lane.
One witness says they believe his SUV broke down and Dambacher was fixing it.
“About 30-40 of us got together tonight at Ardent because we wanted to share our time, and be able to hug each other, and shed tears and talk about how great a person Derek was,” Parlow said.
Dambacher was big in the Triathalon community..
“When I first heard the news, I pretended that I had not heard the news. I did not want it to be true,” friend Michelle Pustilnik siad.
Family and friends say his wife and four children, coming to grips with what happened.
“They are doing the best they can now. They have a tremendous hole that’s been left within their family,” Parlow said.
“I think if you ask anyone who knew Derek and his wife Cindy, they would say where there is Cindy there is Derek, and where there is Derek there is Cindy,” Pustilnik said.
As a coach he taught many lessons, but one main lesson was to help anyone and everyone you can.
“Derek was the kind of guy who supported you whether you finished first, or if you crossed last,” Pustilnik said.
“He would sacrifice his own finish, to finish with the person who needed help,” Parlow said.
Graham is also stressing the importance of moving over when drivers see someone on the highway.
“Pay attention. Put down your phone. Watch the road. If someone is on the side of the road move over,” Parlow said.
Family and friends say they will continue running the race to keep his legacy alive.
“I smile when I talk about Derek because he was really a wonderful person and we will miss him so much,” Pustilnik said.
As of Wednesday night, the driver of the tractor-trailer has not been charged.
Friends have set up a go fund me account to help support his family. If you want to help, click here.
