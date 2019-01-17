RACC offering $20 adoptions

Tequila Sunrise, who is available for adoption through Richmond Animal Care and Control.
By Brian Tynes | January 17, 2019 at 12:42 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 12:42 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is full and running an adoption special this weekend.

Friday and Saturday, adoptions of dogs and cats will be $20.

Among the dogs available are two recently featured on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Tequila Sunrise is in a foster home but is still adoptable through RACC, which posted 10 reasons why she should be adopted. (Well, technically nine reasons, but her ears are so awesome they deserved two entries.)

Elle Woods is recovering after being hit by a car and was shown in a Facebook live being too interested in playing with her bone and office mate that she couldn’t sit still.

RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue. It’s hours of operation are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Meet Elle Woods my new office dog! She has A LOT to say today:) RACC is open from 1-7pm today please come meet her! #weareyourcityshelter

