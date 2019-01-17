RACC offering $20 adoptions

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is full and running an adoption special this weekend.
Friday and Saturday, adoptions of dogs and cats will be $20.
Among the dogs available are two recently featured on the shelter’s Facebook page.
Tequila Sunrise is in a foster home but is still adoptable through RACC, which posted 10 reasons why she should be adopted. (Well, technically nine reasons, but her ears are so awesome they deserved two entries.)
Elle Woods is recovering after being hit by a car and was shown in a Facebook live being too interested in playing with her bone and office mate that she couldn’t sit still.
RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue. It’s hours of operation are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
