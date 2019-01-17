Proposed law would strip more duties from Petersburg’s treasurer

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A shakeup may be coming to Petersburg. There are two proposals in the General Assembly right now that would strip even more of the city treasurer’s duties.
City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides says Petersburg had a recent scare. Last year, they thought they had to close with a $14 million budget shortfall. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case. That’s because they found a pool of money they say had never been processed by the treasurer’s office.
"It's all about us coming up with a new way to do business,” said Mayor Sam Parham.
There’s no secret Petersburg’s previous financial turmoil led to years of overspending and failing to meet obligations. New city leaders have spent time reversing that.
"This is all about building a city that makes sense, that’s more accountable to our citizens,” Parham added.
Recently the city stripped duties from Treasurer Ken Pritchett’s office following mismanagement allegations from the previous treasurer.
Last year, city leaders made a discovery.
"The reconciliation process, which is basically the closing of the books on a monthly basis, had seized to happen,” Ferrell-Benavides said.
That makes it hard to know exactly what’s coming in and going out. Now proposals in the General Assembly would strip even more duties, putting most of the financial power in the hands of the city.
“We just want to make sure that the person that is responsible, we have a $100 million dollar budget, the person who is responsible for managing that and ensuring that it is accounted for correctly has the proper training and skill set to make that happen,” the city manager added.
Treasurer Kenneth Pritchett is saying not so fast. He spoke out in an opinion piece in the Petersburg Progress Index. He says when his office receives financial records each day, he handles them quickly, depositing all checks a day after they are received. Pritchett says he is doing all of this despite a reduction in staff. He says the proposal would cripple him from doing what he was elected to do.
"This also will help all of us clarify whose doing what and who is responsible. It’s no fault to the treasurer. It just wasn’t clear,” Ferrell-Benavides said.
City leaders say other localities, including Colonial Heights, are doing or seeking to do what Petersburg is proposing. The city has brought in paid consultants to help the treasurer’s office balance the books.
Pritchett is calling on the proposals to be thrown out. He says the lawmakers who are behind them never contacted him to discuss operations. He calls the proposed legislation “one-sided” and a “knee-jerk reaction to the difficulties of the previous treasurer,” Pritchett said.
Previous Treasurer Kevin Brown is charged with embezzling funds. He is due in court next week.
