As Prohibition turns 100, moonshine tradition lives on in southwest Virginia

FLOYD, VA (WDBJ) - On January 16, 1919, the constitutional amendment outlawing the production, importation, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages was ratified.
Virginia was the second state to support the amendment after already passing its own prohibition law more than two years earlier in November 1916.
And the remnants of that era are still around.
"If you spend any time hiking old creek beds and stuff like that, there are old still sites everywhere," said Patrick Sisk.
Sisk is a distiller and owner of Five Mile Mountain Distillery in Floyd. He says it's the first of its kind in the county since the Prohibition era.
But not everyone was thrilled when it opened in 2016.
"We saw older families that felt as it was something that was meant to stay in the woods, that it was something that was shameful," Sisk said. "But we got a lot of support, too. I mean, a lot of these people, you know, the community members - their families had made liquor at one time or the other."
Though Franklin County is known as Virginia’s “moonshine capital,” Floyd’s history runs just as deep.
"That was a product that was easily transportable out of these mountains as, you know, money to be made," Sisk said. "Illicitly, yes, but still a way of life up here."
But a way of life that's fading away.
"A lot of the moonshiners of the days are actually passing," Sisk said. "They're in their late 80s, late 90s, and we're losing them, so by opening this, this allows us to hold on to that culture."
So now, 100 years later, Sisk and his partners are doing their best to keep old-time traditions burning strong.
“It’s always been here, and always will be,” he said. “I mean, it’s a way of life and still is.”
