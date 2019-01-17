Ohio sold $75,000 worth of medical marijuana during first day of operating

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The numbers are in.
During the first day of Ohio’s medical marijuana sales, 8.7 pounds were sold to patients and caregivers at four dispensaries across the state.
The total sales are estimated to value $75,000, according to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.
Only marijuana flower products were available on the first day. Other products containing THC, including oils and edibles, were not properly tested prior to the program’s launch.
In order to receive a registry card for medical marijuana prescriptions, patients must meet at least one of 21 qualifying conditions and be recommended from a certified physician in Ohio.
The program was supposed to launch in September of 2018, but was delayed so that final cultivating and dispensing permits could be worked out.
