News to know for Jan. 17: Dog fighting suspect pleas guilty; bills target distracted driving; SOTU still on, for now

By Brian Tynes | January 17, 2019 at 6:52 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 6:52 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re one step closer to the weekend, but unfortunately that means one step closer to being coated in ice. But we’ll take the good with the bad.

A better life

Six dogs rescued from a Richmond home involved in a dog fighting operation are getting a chance at a better life thanks to Richmond Animal Care and Control. Carlton Hardy, 52, pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty. Six dogs seized in the operation had to be euthanized, but six more have been rehabilitated and are either in new homes or at rescue centers.

Distracting driving bills

Two bills are currently before the General Assembly that would make all phone usage while driving illegal, prompting a $125 fine for a first offense, and a higher charge for subsequent offenses. The Virginia DMV says there was a 16 percent increase in distracted driving crashes in 2018. One lawmaker said it is as dangerous as driving with a .15 blood alcohol level.

Shutdown update

In 12 days, President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address, but there are some concerns over whether the security the event requires will be adequate due to the government shutdown that is now in its fourth week. Trump continues to meet with members of Congress over funding for a proposed border wall, but progress has been limited and there is no end in sight.

Weather

In the northern part of the state, there could be some light snow this evening, but the big impact for the Richmond area comes Sunday night into Monday morning when temperatures will drop rapidly and becomes very cold following a rain storm leading to a potentially ice-covered landscape and hazardous roads.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big cool down coming Sunday with ice expected Monday

What day is it?

Thursday, Jan. 17 – National Bootleggers Day

A mother in Idaho wants a battery-powered sippy cup recalled after it exploded, but the company that makes it says there’s no danger of the cup is used properly.

