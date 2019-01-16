MS soldier surprises daughter after overseas deployment

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - A soldier surprised her daughter during class at Sumrall Elementary School on Wednesday morning after being deployed to Kuwait for six months.
Pfc. Elizabeth Ritz spent the last several months at Camp Buehring in Kuwait. Elizabeth decided to surprise her 5-year-old daughter, Sadie, after returning from her deployment.
“I wasn’t sure if I really wanted to do it,” said Elizabeth. “I wasn’t sure because I wanted to see them right away. I was already crying and I was trying to keep my breathing stable and not cry, because I had all these little kids and I was trying to be happy. It was definitely emotional."
Elizabeth traded out her Army fatigues for the school mascot’s uniform to help with the reveal. With her classmates gathered around, Sadie was reunited with her mother in an emotional moment.
She said her mother set everything up with the help of her daughter’s teacher.
“This is just a wonderful thing, and I’m just so happy,” said Elizabeth’s mother, Tracy Ritz.
Elizabeth not only left behind her daughter, but also her 2-year-old son, Caleb.
“It’s kind of rough watching your life go on without you in it,” said Elizabeth. “Basically watching your kids grow up on a camera screen.”
Family members said having her away from home was hard on everyone.
“You expect the video chat a certain time of day,” said Tracy. “If it doesn’t (come), it worries you. It is a relief when she finally is able to video chat with us.”
Elizabeth’s father, Floyd Ritz, said he couldn’t be more proud of his daughter for the sacrifices she makes on a daily basis.
"She’s really tight as far as a mother goes,” said Floyd. “To juggle service to the country and then have to balance the children in the process was one of the toughest things she’s ever done.”
Elizabeth said she has been in the military for two years, and this was her first deployment. She said she wants to use this time now to spend with her children.
