Lawmakers to hear bill to protect patients from balanced billing

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A proposed bill which would help protect patients from balanced billing will go before lawmakers Thursday afternoon.
In July 2018, Sally Matchett contacted 12 On Your Side after she was blind-sided by a separate bill from the physician who treated her during her emergency room crisis.
“I had gone to an in-network hospital but didn’t even think some of the doctors could be out of network,” Matchett said.
Matchett said she was treated and then released, but was shocked when she received a bill for $1,180 by her Cigna Insurance, which showed coverage denied for the ER doctor.
“It’s not fair how it went down,” she said. “It was almost sneaky. I was not notified.”
Balance billing is where providers bill patients the difference between the provider’s charge and the allowed insurance amount.
On Thursday, Matchett, along with doctors from the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians, will advocate for HB 2543, which looks to change part of Virginia law to ensure more protections for patients.
The bill will be introduced in a House subcommittee on Commerce and Labor around 2 p.m.
“As an emergency physician my greatest fear is that a patient would stay at home during an emergency because they worried about a bill,” said Dr. Tricia Anest, an advocate for the bill.
Anest said fellow doctors, hospital associations, and various patients have worked with lawmakers to craft a bill that would protect patients but also ensure adequate reimbursement to keep emergency rooms open and staffed.
The bill would prohibit an out-of-network provider from balance billing a covered person for the costs of an ancillary service when an in-network provider referred the covered person to the out-of-network provider.
However, it comes with several exceptions including notice of liability from in-network and/or out-of-network providers.
“I’m so glad we’ve got the opportunity to work on this and hopefully push this through to get relief for everyone as well as myself because I’m in the pool with everyone else,” Matchett said.
After Matchett’s story aired, hundreds of viewers reached out to NBC12 to share similar experiences.
According to Anest, she’s not surprised by the number of patients who have gotten a surprise bill.
“As emergency physicians we don’t check if somebody has insurance,” she said. “A large percentage of the care we provide is completely uncompensated. Most of us chose this because we like how anyone can come to us at any time and we can be there for them.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.