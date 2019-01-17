Homeowner spots burglary suspect at Starbucks, calls police

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A suspected burglar was arrested after a homeowner chased him off his property.
The burglary happened Sunday at a home on Union Avenue in Midtown.
The homeowner said the burglar stole a 12 pack of beer, food, and yoga equipment out of his vehicle.
The homeowner then spotted the suspect at Starbucks on Tuesday and called police.
Officers said Michael Rudd admitted to being on the property. He’s charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, attempted aggravated burglary, and theft of property.
