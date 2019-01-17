Henrico police searching for pharmacy armed robbery suspect

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Police are searching for a man who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint.
Officers responded to the 3700 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for reports of a robbery on Tuesday at approximately 12:54 a.m.
It was reported that the suspect entered the Walgreens and robbed the cashier of U.S. currency at gunpoint.
The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 40 to 50 years og age, 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a black beanie. He was last seen walking eastbound on Laburnum Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
