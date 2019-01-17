Henrico man charged with sex crimes against child

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico County man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child for incidents dating back to 2014.
Anthony Lucas Duff, 37, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.
Court documents show the indictment dating back to 2014 was for crimes committed on a child under the age of 13.
The victim is known to Duff.
Court documents indicate Duff is being held without bond.
