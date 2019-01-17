Hazmat crew responds to tractor-trailer crash on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Diesel fuel was spilled after a tractor-trailer crashed into trees on the side of I-95 north Thursday in Prince George County.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the 43 mile marker at 6:50 a.m.
Drive Sherri E. Thompson, 34, of New York, and a passenger were trapped inside the cab for a brief period, but both were uninjured. VSP said Thomson was wearing a seat belt but the passenger was not.
A hazmat crew responded to the scene to clean up the spilled fuel.
The tractor-trailer was hauling thousands of pounds of scrap metal and helicopter parts and was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Thompson was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
The crash is under investigation.
