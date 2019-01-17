GRAPHIC: Scientist mauled to death by 1,500-lb crocodile at Indonesian laboratory

(GRAY TV/CNN) A 44-year-old woman was found dead in a crocodile pond in Sulawesi Island, Indonesia.
WARNING: Readers may find some details in this story to be graphic.
Deasy Tuwo worked at CV Yosiki Laboratory, a pearl farm and lab owned by a Japanese family.
Tuwo’s colleagues said she was often tasked with feeding the 1,543-pound crocodile named Merry.
When Tuwo didn't return, her colleagues went to the pond and immediately called the police when they saw a dead body floating in the water.
“The indication is that she fell into the crocodile’s enclosure,” he said, adding the incident was still being investigated by police," Hendrik Rundengan, from the local conservation agency, told AFP.
The crocodile ate one of Tuwo’s hands and most of her abdomen was missing, Rundengan said.
The crocodile has been evacuated from the pond to a national sanctuary.
