Forecast: A few rain showers Thursday Evening, could mix with snow

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a few days of mainly dry weather, light rain or snow could arrive Thursday night, with a big storm bringing rain Saturday night and Sunday that could end as snow plus a flash freeze.
THURSDAY: Increasing cloudiness with rain showers in the evening and a few light snow showers for northern VA overnight. Highs in the low 40s. (Evening Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Pre-dawn showers then becoming partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (EARLY AM Rain Chance: 20% or less)
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. with rain developing towards late afternoon or evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (Evening Rain Chance: 50% increases to 90% overnight)
First Alert Weather Day Saturday night, Sunday, and Monday, for heavy rain potentially changing to snow before ending. Windy and VERY cold Sunday night
SUNDAY: Rain likely, then it changes to snow as it ends in the afternoon and evening. An arctic front arriving means after climbing to the lower 50s early in the morning Sunday we’ll get sharply colder VERY quickly after mid afternoon and especially after sunset. The rain could change to snow before ending, with dusting to an inch or two of accumulation possible. (Precipitation Chance: near 100%))
Expect a flash freeze late Sunday, meaning wet cars will get encased in ice and puddles could freeze on roads. This needs to be watched closely!
MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for an icy start. Decreasing clouds and bitter cold. Lows in the mid 10s, highs in the mid 20s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows lower teens, highs in the upper 30s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers possible. Lows upper 20s, highs near 50
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.