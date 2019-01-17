Bill proposes raising age to buy tobacco, e-cigarettes in Virginia to 21

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A bill introduced on Thursday in the General Assembly would raise the age of purchasing and possessing tobacco products from 18 to 21.
The bill - HB2748 - includes “nicotine vapor products, and alternative nicotine products, and the minimum age for persons such products can be sold to.”
The bill has the support of House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights.
Cox, a retired teacher, told the Virginian Pilot that he’s been concerned by the number of middle and high school students who use e-cigarettes.
“When I started, we still were dealing with smoking in the bathrooms, but the good news was that smoking had come down by the time I retired,” he told the Pilot. “Vaping growth is really so explosive ... I think it is (becoming) one of the top problems within school.”
The bill was introduced by Del. Chris Stolle, R-Virginia.
