Another push for a plastic bag tax in Virginia dies
Some Republican senators suggested that, while they aren’t in favor of a tax, their plastic bag politics may be changing. (Source: file photo)
By Katie O'Connor | Virginia Mercury | January 17, 2019 at 10:53 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 10:53 AM

Environmental advocates tried again to staunch the flow of plastic bags into Virginia’s waterways Wednesday, but to no avail.

Sens. J. Chapman Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, proposed allowing localities to add a 5-cent tax to plastic bags. Petersen’s bill would have limited the range of the bill to localities in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, and Ebbin’s would have applied statewide.

Both bills died in the Senate Finance Committee on a party-line vote, but some Republican senators suggested that, while they aren’t in favor of a tax, their plastic bag politics may be changing.

