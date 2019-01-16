Virginia man wins $1M in Powerball drawing

By Brian Tynes | January 16, 2019 at 10:59 AM EST - Updated January 16 at 10:59 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A second Virginia man is $1 million richer after matching five numbers in a December drawing of the Powerball.

Rick Monahan didn’t know he won until a clerk at the 7-Eleven in Poquoson where he bought the ticket checked his numbers and said he was “the one.”

“I had no idea what he meant,” Monahan said in a release from the Virginia Lottery.

Monahan, who is from Poquoson, is the second Virginia man to claim $1 million in the Dec. 29 Powerball drawing after a Suffolk man was announced as a winner earlier this month.

The both match the five numbers of the drawing 12-42-51-53-62 and missed the Powerball, which was 25.

Monahan owns a construction business and said he has no immediate plans for the money.

((Source: Virginia Lottery))

