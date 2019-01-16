VCU to hold university-wide spring commencement at convention center

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University says it will hold its university-wide commencement at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in May.
Last fall, the school said it would have to cancel its graduation because its usual spot - the Richmond Coliseum - would not available .
The school then reversed that decision and on Wednesday announced that the convention center at 403 N. Third St. would host commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11.
“We are excited for this opportunity to bring all members of our community together to celebrate VCU’s Class of 2019 and grateful for our partnership with the GRCC,” said VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D.
The school says tickets will not be required to attend the ceremony and that seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow seating will be available.
The convention center will open at 8:30 a.m. May 11.
