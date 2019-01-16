Suspect in 3 Fredericksburg armed robberies arrested

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 16, 2019 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated January 16 at 10:10 AM

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police have arrested a suspect in a string of recent robberies.

Dervon Markeif Tate, 28, of Stafford County, is charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a robbery,

Tate is suspected of robbing a Sunoco on Jan. 3, an Exxon on Jan. 6 and United Bank on Jan. 9. A second suspect in the Sunoco robbery has not been identified.

In all three robberies, the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Dervon Markeif Tate. ((Source: Fredericksburg police))

Following the Sunoco incident, a K-9 was used to track the suspects and a customer was assaulted.

Tate is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call (540) 373-3122.

