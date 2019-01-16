Suspect in 3 Fredericksburg armed robberies arrested

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police have arrested a suspect in a string of recent robberies.
Dervon Markeif Tate, 28, of Stafford County, is charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a robbery,
Tate is suspected of robbing a Sunoco on Jan. 3, an Exxon on Jan. 6 and United Bank on Jan. 9. A second suspect in the Sunoco robbery has not been identified.
In all three robberies, the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Following the Sunoco incident, a K-9 was used to track the suspects and a customer was assaulted.
Tate is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call (540) 373-3122.
