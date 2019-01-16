Public housing funding at risk in Richmond due to government shutdown

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Due to the government shutdown, funding for public housing in Richmond is at risk.
The Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority (RRHA), receives tens of millions of dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) annually, which is also one of the federal agencies affected by the shutdown.
HUD provides funding for January and is expected to release its February funding as well, but if the government shutdown continues into March, RRHA may not be able to conduct normal operations.
The agency warns it may have dip into its reserve funds to cover maintenance and management of its public housing properties.
As for Section 8 residents, the RRHA warns it may not be able to make timely voucher payments to landlords after Mar. 1. Therefore, landlords may look to residents for payment.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.